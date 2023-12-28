CarWale
    New cars from Toyota in 2024

    Desirazu Venkat

    New cars from Toyota in 2024
    • We can also expect some CBU models in 2024
    • To follow a two-pronged approach in the B-segment

    Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Toyota’s focus will be on the smaller end of things for 2024 and the first launch will be their version of the Fronx SUV. Dubbed the Urban Cruiser Taisor, it will have a slightly different top hat but underneath it'll get the same powertrains, feature list, layout, and dimensions. This will be Toyota’s return to the sub-4 SUV segment where it has been missing a presence since the Urban Cruiser was discontinued in 2022. This is the fastest-growing segment in India and is crucial to Toyota’s volumes for the Indian market.

    Urban SUV concept

    Also expected to debut once the Maruti eVX is out will be Toyota’s version, currently called the Urban SUV concept. It has the same dimensions and silhouette as the eVX and will likely be offered with the same powertrain, feature list, and interiors as the Suzuki model. It’s expected to be priced similarly and going by their current agreement could be produced for Toyota at the Maruti Suzuki Gujarat plant which is likely to handle a bulk of the world’s eVX production.We also expect demand from Indian buyers for the new Land Cruiser Prado in both body styles and thus Toyota might introduce it here in limited numbers.

    Tata Harrier EV to get 500km range at launch?

