    Mahindra Scorpio N prices in India increased by up to Rs. 25,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Scorpio N prices in India increased by up to Rs. 25,000
    • Prices revised for select Scorpio N variants
    • It now ranges from Rs. 13.85 lakh to Rs. 24.54 lakh

    Mahindra has rolled out yet another price hike for some of the cars that it currently retails in the Indian market. These models include the Thar, Scorpio N, and the Bolero Neo, and in this article, we take a closer look at the revised prices of the Scorpio N.

    All Z2 and Z4 versions of the Scorpio N in the petrol and diesel as well as the Z6 diesel versions have witnessed a uniform price hike of Rs. 25,000. Similarly, the Z8 2WD versions, across the petrol and diesel powertrains, have become dearer by Rs. 10,000 each.

    With this price revision, the Mahindra Scorpio N is now priced from Rs. 13.85 lakh for the entry-level Z2 petrol MT 7S version to Rs. 24.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end Z8L diesel AT 4WD 7S version. Customers can choose from six variants, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, Z8S, and Z8L.

    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
