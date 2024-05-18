CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero Neo now dearer by up to Rs. 14,000

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra Bolero Neo now dearer by up to Rs. 14,000
    • Offered in four variants
    • New ex-showroom price starts at Rs. 9.95 lakh

    Mahindra India has revised the prices of the Bolero Neo this month. The three-row SUV is now expensive by up to Rs. 14,000. With this price increment, the Bolero Neo is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 9,94,600.

    The Mahindra Bolero Neo can be had in four variants, namely, N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O). While the prices of the latter two variants have remained unchanged, the former two variants have received a price hike of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 14,000, respectively.

    Mechanically, the Bolero Neo is equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This oil burner motor is tuned to generate 100bhp and 260Nm of peak torque. While all the variants come configured as RWD as standard, the N10 (O) also benefits from a multi-terrain technology for improved off-roading prowess.

    In other news, the GNCAP recently released the crash test result of the Mahindra Bolero Neo. The SUV managed to score just one star in the tests.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.87 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 11.95 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.46 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.87 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 11.94 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.01 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.86 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.55 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.00 Lakh

