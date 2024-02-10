Mahindra Bolero Neo attracts discounts of up to Rs. 90,000

MY2023 model gets maximum discounts

Powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine

Mahindra is offering heavy discounts on its select SUVs, including the Bolero Neo. These benefits are being offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty bonuses, corporate discounts, extended warranties, accessories, and much more. Let us take a detailed look at it.

While the MY2024 Bolero Neo attracts a discount of up to Rs. 73,000, the MY2023 car gets a maximum discount of up to Rs. 90,000. These offers are valid till 29 February, 2024 and may vary depending on the variant, colour, region, dealership, availability of the car, and other factors. For more information, we recommend contacting your nearest Mahindra authorised dealership.

Mechanically, the SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine producing 100bhp and 260Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels. Also on offer is a multi-terrain technology for improved off-road handling that is restricted only to the top-spec N10 (O) variant.