    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Automatic variants get a price cut in February

    Jay Shah

    - Prices of manual variants remain unchanged

    - Automatic trims get cheaper by Rs. 5,000

    While most car manufacturers have increased the ex-showroom prices of their models, Maruti Suzuki has revised and reduced the prices of select variants of the Ignis hatchback.

    The automaker has slashed the prices of Delta AMT, Zeta AMT, and Alpha AMT by Rs. 5,000. The prices of all manual variants are the same and the hatchback continues to have a starting price of Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Ignis is powered by the brand’s 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 82bhp and 113Nm of peak torque and can be had with a manual and an AMT unit. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the alternative to the Maruti Ignis.

