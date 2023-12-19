CarWale
    Maruti Ignis attracts discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in December 2023

    Maruti Ignis attracts discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in December 2023
    • Available in four variants
    • Prices start from Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Maruti Suzuki is offering substantial discounts on various models, including the Ignis. Customers can take advantage of these discounts in the form of exchange bonuses, cash discounts, and corporate discounts. Let us take a look at it in detail.

    This month, the Ignis attracts discounts of up to Rs. 65,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. These benefits are valid till 31 December, 2023, and may vary depending on region, variant, colour, availability of stock, and other factors. To know the exact discount figures, we recommend visiting your nearest authorised Maruti Suzuki dealership.

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Ignis sources its power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. Customers can configure this mill either with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Currently, the prices of this hatchback range between Rs. 5.84 lakh to Rs. 8.30 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    Rs. 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.82 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.05 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.44 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.86 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.09 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.65 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.84 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.77 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.61 Lakh

