Maruti Ignis attracts discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in December 2023

Available in four variants

Prices start from Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki is offering substantial discounts on various models, including the Ignis. Customers can take advantage of these discounts in the form of exchange bonuses, cash discounts, and corporate discounts. Let us take a look at it in detail.

This month, the Ignis attracts discounts of up to Rs. 65,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. These benefits are valid till 31 December, 2023, and may vary depending on region, variant, colour, availability of stock, and other factors. To know the exact discount figures, we recommend visiting your nearest authorised Maruti Suzuki dealership.

The Ignis sources its power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. Customers can configure this mill either with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Currently, the prices of this hatchback range between Rs. 5.84 lakh to Rs. 8.30 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).