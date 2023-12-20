CarWale
    Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period stands at 65 weeks in December 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period stands at 65 weeks in December 2023
    • Innova Hycross prices in India start at Rs. 19.67 lakh
    • Available in five variants and seven colours

    Toyota India has updated the waiting period of its entire model range for the month of December 2023. In this article, let us take a closer look at the latest wait timeline of the brand’s popular MPV, the Innova Hycross.

    The Toyota Innova Hycross currently commands a waiting period of up to 65 weeks for the hybrid variants. On the other hand, customers purchasing the petrol variants will have to wait for a period of up to 26 weeks. These waiting periods, which are applicable on a pan-India level, are valid from the date of booking.

    For the uninitiated, the Toyota Innova Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. The former is mated with a CVT unit, while the hybrid version is offered only with an e-CVT unit. Customers can choose from seven colours and five variants.

