CarWale
    Toyota Innova Hycross crosses the 50,000 units sales milestone in India

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    21,711 Views
    Toyota Innova Hycross crosses the 50,000 units sales milestone in India
    • Achieved the milestone in 14 months since its launch 
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 19.77 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Launched in November 2022, the Innova Hycross surpassed the 50,000 units sales milestone in the country. The milestone was achieved in just 14 months after the model went on sale in the country. Based on the latest Toyota Global Architecture (TNGA), the Hycross received a generational change over its predecessor and also adopted the monocoque chassis instead of a body-on-frame structure.

    Toyota offers the Innova Hycross in five variants with prices ranging between Rs. 19.77 lakh to Rs. 30.68 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Currently, if you are planning to buy this Mahindra XUV700-rival, you will have to wait for up to 52 weeks from the day of booking.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Front Three Quarter

    Further, the automaker is also working on the flex-fuel variant of this three-row MPV which it recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The brand claims that the model can be driven on petrol with an ethanol blend of up to 80 per cent using the same 2.0-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine with the same performance output.

    Commenting on the success, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are thrilled that the Innova Hycross has achieved 50,000 units sales milestone within a short span of 14 months from launch. We are extremely thankful for the response and confidence entrusted by our customers in this product. The Innova Hycross was a success right from the day of its launch and the product has seen strong customer acceptance from our target audience. With its launch, the Innova Hycross has revolutionised the idea of comfort, convenience, performance, and safety within the MUV segment. Moreover, we are immensely proud of the Innova Hycross for carrying forward the cult legacy of the Innova brand. We are confident that the Hycross will continue to garner affection from customers and will consistently redefine mobility experience through its exceptional performance.”

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
