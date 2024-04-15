Toyota Innova Hycross GX(O) variant launched; prices start at Rs. 20.99 lakh

Available in seven- and eight-seater layouts

Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a new variant in the Innova Hycross range. Called the GX(O) variant, it is priced from Rs. 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Bookings for this variant are currently underway, and deliveries are scheduled to begin today, 15 April.

In terms of features, the new variant gets LED fog lights, front and rear parking sensors, rear defogger, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a 360-degree camera. Further, it gets a Chestnut interior theme, soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door panels, and rear sunshades.

The Toyota Innova Hycross GX(O) variant is offered in seven colours, namely Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Platinum White Pearl, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Super White, and Avant Garde Bronze Metallic. Customers can also choose from seven- and eight-seat layouts.

Under the hood, the 2024 Innova Hycross, for the GX(O) variant, sources power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol motor paired with a CVT transmission. The power output of this engine is rated at 172bhp and 188Nm of torque.

The following are the trim-wise prices (ex-showroom) of the Innova Hycross GX(O) variant: