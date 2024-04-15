MG Hector Plus Blackstorm First Look

CarWale
    Desirazu Venkat

    Introduction

    MG has jumped onto the special edition bandwagon for the third time but this time around it is for the Hector and the Hector Plus. Yes, what we have before us today is an MG Hector Blackstorm and here is all that you should know about this SUV.

    How is it on the outside?

    To keep up with the family look, the outside of the Hector Blackstorm gets an all-black paint scheme, red accents on the face, ORVMs, and rear bumper, and red brake callipers. You also get black roof rails and dark chrome inserts in the front and rear skid plates as well as the side cladding. Finally, you also get Blackstorm badging on the front fenders. We should mention that the red bits on the mirror, bumper, and headlamps are optional extras fitted at the dealer level for an extra cost. Overall, MG certainly seems to have hit the template when it comes to specialising the Hector and Hector Plus and this should help the car stand out.

    How is it on the inside?

    Inside, MG has fitted the cabin with an all-black theme and gunmetal grey inserts. You also get ‘Blackstorm’ embossed in the headrests for the front seat occupants and red ambient lighting to match the red swatches on the outside of the car. There are no dimensional changes to the vehicle, which means you get the same amount of space as the standard car. Up front, there is enough headroom and legroom for the front occupants and with a powered driver’s seat, you can get to the exact position you want.

    It’s a similar story in the second row, whether you go for the six-seater or the seven-seater model, as space is not an issue with the Hector or the Hector Plus. What’s more, with the dual-pane sunroof, the cabin feels airy and spacious despite the overall black theme.

    What’s on the feature list?

    The Hector Blackstorm is derived from the Sharp Pro variant, which has all the bells and whistles that MG has for the Hector range, sans the Level 2 ADAS. This list includes a 14-inch portrait-style touchscreen system, climate control with rear AC vents, a power driver’s seat, a digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, a mobile key, a PM 2.5 air filter, a cooled glove box, and a full-LED light package. All versions of this car get six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control programme, and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.

    What about the Hector Blackstorm’s engine options?

    The Hector and Hector Plus Blackstorm Editions can be had with an MG 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 2.0-litre diesel. The petrol motor produces 141bhp/250Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a CVT, while the diesel produces 168bhp/350Nm and can only be had with a six-speed MT.

    What about variants, pricing, and competition?

    The Blackstorm Edition is based on the top-spec Sharp Pro variants, can be had with both petrol and diesel power, and is available with both the Hector and Hector Plus body styles. Now, at the base level, you are paying Rs. 6,000 more for the special edition over the equivalent Sharp Pro Dual-tone model, which is a steal deal by any standard. Even if you slap on all the Blackstorm bits, the difference over the standard car is, to say the least, not a significant jump, making this a worthy cause if you are attracted to the aesthetics.These cars join a long list of special SUVs in this part of the market offering a similar formula. It comprises taking a fully loaded model and adding a special paint scheme to help it stand out. The list includes the Kia Seltos X-Line, Hyundai Creta N Line, Tata Harrier Dark, MG Astor Blackstorm, Volkswagen Taigun GT Line, and the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo.

    Photography: Jay Shah

