MG Motor India records 5,108 retail sales in October 2023

MG registered a Y-o-Y growth of 17 per cent last month

EVs contribute to approximately 25 per cent of sales

MG Motor India revealed that it sold a total of 5,108 units in the domestic market in October 2023. These numbers resulted in a 17 per cent rise in sales compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, MG announced that EVs continue to contribute to approximately 25 per cent of the brand’s total sales. The company claimed that its centenary and festive sales have been successful due to attractive customer offers across models.

Last week, we got our hands on the price hike details of select MG models, which will come into effect from today (1 November). These models include the Hector and Hector Plus, price tags of which will go up by up to Rs. 40,000.