    New Skoda Superb to be unveiled tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Skoda Superb to be unveiled tomorrow
    • 2024 Superb interiors have been partially revealed
    • India-spec model likely to get only the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor

    After releasing multiple teasers and revealing the interior, Skoda Auto is now set to reveal the new Superb tomorrow, 2 November. The fourth generation of the premium sedan will be based on the brand’s Modern Sold design language.

    Under the hood, the new Superb is expected to be offered with four powertrains, including a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, 2.0-litre diesel engine, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid engine, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid engine. Of these, only the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit is expected to make it to Indian shores.

    On the design front, the 2024 Skoda Superb could get the signature grille with multiple slats and a chrome surround, new front and rear bumpers, LED matrix headlamps, new alloy wheels, reworked bootlid with Skoda lettering, and new wraparound LED taillights.

    Skoda New Superb Dashboard

    The interior of the new Superb will include a 10-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless mobile connectivity, dual-tone brown and black upholstery, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, and heated and ventilated front seats.

    Skoda New Superb Image
    Skoda New Superb
    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
