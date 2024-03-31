Updated Skoda Superb to be launched in India on 3 April, 2024

The Superb will arrive as a CBU this time around

Could be priced at approximately Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom)

According to dealer sources, Skoda Auto India is preparing to launch an updated version of the Superb on 3 April, 2024. It is to be noted that this iteration will be based on the previous-gen Superb that was last on sale in India, not the new-gen model that was revealed late last year.

The updated Skoda Superb, based on insider information, will be limited to just 100 units this time around as it will be brought to the country via the CBU route, unlike its previous version that was assembled in India. It is expected to be offered in a single, fully loaded L&K variant.

Under the hood, the 2024 Skoda Superb will be powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine developing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic unit, this car can speed from 0-100kmph in a claimed 7.7 seconds.

On the features front, the Superb will get the L&K package, adaptive LED headlamps, LED fog lights with cornering function, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation function, and massage function for the driver seat. Also up for offer will be Cognac upholstery, three-zone climate control, virtual cockpit, nine airbags, TPMS, park assist with a 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, and Electronic Differential Lock (EDS). Notably, it will miss out on a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of colours, the new Superb will be offered in three shades, namely Rosso Brunello, Water World Green, and Magic Black. Additionally, the car will run on 17-inch wheels, unlike the 18-inch units available with the global-spec model.