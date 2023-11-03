Next-generation Skoda Superb revealed

Level 2 ADAS included as a part of the package

Expected to come to India in 2024

Next-generation revealed

The next-generation Skoda Superb sedan has been officially revealed following in the footsteps of the second-generation Kodiaq SUV that was showcased last month. This all-new generation features an evolutionary design and, a significantly updated feature list but continues with a PHEV option in its powertrain list.

Evolutionary exterior design

This being the flagship of the Skoda family, you get the largest Skoda grille on offer but now even sharper and more chiseled than before. In profile, the Superb retains its long and low profile with a sharp crease in the middle creating a strong shoulder line. The five-door sedan has grown by 43mm in overall length over the outgoing model and has also gained a 10-15 per cent increase in aerodynamic efficiency.

At the rear, the wraparound tail lamps have now gotten bigger with sharper creases and lines dominating the design language. Globally, the Superb, in this new generation, will be offered six new colour schemes in addition to the standard shades like white, silver, grey and brown. Finally, this new generation will continue the L&K variant with a variant-specific shade, alloy wheel design, dark chrome grille and two L&K-specific colour schemes.

Interior and features updated

The Superb in this new generation shares its cabin with the Kodiaq SUV. As shown earlier, the design moves to a minimalistic approach in terms of layout and elements. It has the same look as the Kodiaq’s cabin but is trimmed out in a grey colour scheme. In total Skoda is offering this new superb’s cabin with five standard colour schemes and two special ones reserved for the L&K trim level.

Major highlights here too include the dual digital displays, gear lever mounted on the steering column, touch-sensitive dials for the climate control, rear AC vents, USB-C charging ports, ambient lighting and chrome detailing for both rows.

On the feature front, you get 28 features as part of Skoda’s Simply Clever list, the likes of which include the ice scraper in the fuel filler cap and an umbrella in the front door pocket, now made from sustainable materials.

The Superb as part of this generational upgrade gets level-2 ADAS, park assist, 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control programme, ISOFIX child seat mounting points and an emergency assist programme that takes control of the car in extreme situations, bringing it to a halt by the side and activates a call to emergency services.

What’s under the hood?

The Superb in this new generation will continue with the PHEV powertrain and now offer an all-electric range of 100km. In addition, this sedan will also be Skoda’s 1.5-litre mild-hybrid tech for the first time and this will be for both the sedan and estate models. India is expected to continue with the 2.0-litre TSI petrol producing 201bhp, 330Nm and mated to a seven-speed DCT. This 2.0-litre petrol will be a common engine for the D-segment models from both Skoda and VW in the foreseeable future.

Competition and India launch

The Superb is now the sole surviving sedan in this race and in addition to fighting the rivals of the Kodiaq will take on cars like the Hyundai Tucson and the BYD Atto3, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the Toyota Camry Hybrid. We expect an India launch in 2024 with local assembly at Skoda’s Aurangabad plant.