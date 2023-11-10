New Skoda Superb top exterior highlights

Expected to be launched in India in 2024

Will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol engine

There will be a new Skoda Superb for India next year and with it will come a new interior, new feature list, uprated petrol engine and of course some major exterior updates. What’s going to catch your attention when you first look at the Superb- here are some of the major highlights.

Sharper signature grille

Easily the most recognisable part of any Skoda car is its signature grille. In this new-gen Superb it has become tighter, and wider and now gets a large chrome surround that blends beautifully with the new set of headlamps. Do take a good look at the grille when you see the car up close as this may be one of the last times that we may get an ICE-powered Skoda Superb.

Fastback roofline

Skoda has added some more overhangs to the rear of the new-gen Superb and consequently, this has given it a low and long look for that fastback appeal. We in India will only get the sedan but when you look at the Combi (estate) version the sloped roofline makes the car look even longer and lower.

Wrap around tail lamps

The new tail lamps get black surrounds and wrap around the edge of the body playing into that specific appeal started by a certain German manufacturer nearly two decades ago. The lights are now full LED units including the indicators.

Minimal badging

With each passing generation, Skoda has reduced the number of badges on the Superb. Given how recognisable the Superb is/will be, this doesn’t seem to be a problem really. In fact, for countries like India, we only expect the dealer sticker to be added to the Superb’s overall lettering when launched here next year.