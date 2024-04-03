CarWale
    2024 Skoda Superb launched in India at Rs. 54 lakh

    • Available in a single, fully loaded variant
    • Deliveries to commence later this month

    Back and how! Skoda Superb has finally made a comeback in India and is now available at a price tag of Rs. 54 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker is offering this sedan in a single, fully loaded variant with a single powertrain option. Customers can book the Superb by visiting their nearest Skoda-authorised showroom or via the brand’s online portal. Notably, the deliveries will commence later this month. 

    Skoda Superb Right Front Three Quarter

    On the design front, the sedan features the signature Skoda radiator grille with chrome surrounds, lower air dams on the front bumper, LED headlamps, LED fog lamps with cornering function, LED taillamps with crystal elements, and rear fog lights. It rides on freshly designed 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. However, there is no change in the silhouette of the model. 

    Skoda Superb Second Row Seats

    In terms of features, it gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, powered and ventilated front seats, massage function for the driver seat, leather-wrapped gear knob, and three-zone climate control. Additionally, it gets a virtual cockpit, 12-speaker Canton audio system, and roll-up sun visors for rear windows and windscreen. On the safety front, it comes equipped with ABS, hill brake assist, hill hold control, active TPMS, electronic parking brake with auto hold, 360-degree camera, park assist, and nine airbags. 

    Skoda Superb Engine Shot

    At the heart of the Skoda Superb is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI gasoline motor which churns out 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. The power produced is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. 

    Skoda Superb Image
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
