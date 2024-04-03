Toyota Taisor to be available in 8 colours and 5 variants

Taisor prices in India start at Rs. 7.73 lakh

Deliveries to begin next month

Earlier today, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) revealed the Urban Cruiser Taisor, with prices starting at Rs. 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model are currently underway for Rs. 11,000, with deliveries scheduled to start in May 2024.

The Toyota Taisor is now available in eight colours, including five mono tone and three dual-tone colours. The former consists of Lucent Orange, Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, and Gaming Grey, while the dual-tone options are Sportin Red, Enticing Silver, and Cafe White, all with a Midnight Black roof.

On the variants front, customers can choose to have their 2024 Urban Cruiser Taisor in five options, namely E, S, S+, G, and V. The CNG version is limited to the entry-level E variant, while the turbo-petrol engine comes only in the G and V variants.

Under the hood, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine. There are three transmissions on offer - a five-speed manual, AMT, and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.