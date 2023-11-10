CarWale
    AD

    Lotus Cars debuts in India with the launch of the Eletra

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    952 Views
    Lotus Cars debuts in India with the launch of the Eletra
    • Currently retails three variants of the Eletra
    • Plans to bring the Emira in 2024

    The British sports car manufacturer Lotus has finally made its debut in the Indian automotive market. Currently, the brand is owned by the Chinese brand Geely Automotive Group, which also owns other automotive brands such as Volvo, Polestar, Zeekr, Smart, and Livan. In India, the sales and services of the Lotus Cars will be handled by Exclusive Motors, New Delhi.

    With this, Lotus Cars India has launched its first fully electric SUV, the Eletra, in the country at a starting price of Rs. 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). It is available in three variants, namely Standard, S, and R, with a maximum range of up to 600km on a single, fully charged battery. Moreover, the company has plans to bring the Emira, its latest and final iteration of the ICE sports car, to India in late 2024.

    Lotus Front View

    Commenting on the occasion, Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors India, said, 'We are excited to bring Lotus cars to India, where we envision a future dedicated to serving our customers with the best-in-class brands. With extensive expertise in delivering bespoke experiences to our customers, our dedication lies in fostering excellence and enthusiasm throughout every journey, igniting the path forward with Lotus's unparalleled spirit. Our cars are a fusion of cutting-edge technology and automotive artistry, offering a driving experience like no other.'

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Skoda Superb top exterior highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    123616 Views
    832 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Nov 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Dec 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    123616 Views
    832 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lotus Cars debuts in India with the launch of the Eletra