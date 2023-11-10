Lotus Cars debuts in India with the launch of the Eletra

Currently retails three variants of the Eletra

Plans to bring the Emira in 2024

The British sports car manufacturer Lotus has finally made its debut in the Indian automotive market. Currently, the brand is owned by the Chinese brand Geely Automotive Group, which also owns other automotive brands such as Volvo, Polestar, Zeekr, Smart, and Livan. In India, the sales and services of the Lotus Cars will be handled by Exclusive Motors, New Delhi.

With this, Lotus Cars India has launched its first fully electric SUV, the Eletra, in the country at a starting price of Rs. 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). It is available in three variants, namely Standard, S, and R, with a maximum range of up to 600km on a single, fully charged battery. Moreover, the company has plans to bring the Emira, its latest and final iteration of the ICE sports car, to India in late 2024.

Commenting on the occasion, Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors India, said, 'We are excited to bring Lotus cars to India, where we envision a future dedicated to serving our customers with the best-in-class brands. With extensive expertise in delivering bespoke experiences to our customers, our dedication lies in fostering excellence and enthusiasm throughout every journey, igniting the path forward with Lotus's unparalleled spirit. Our cars are a fusion of cutting-edge technology and automotive artistry, offering a driving experience like no other.'