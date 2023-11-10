Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift delivery timelines revealed

GLE facelift prices in India start at Rs. 96.40 lakh

Was launched alongside the C43 AMG earlier this month

Earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz introduced the GLE facelift in the LWB form in India, with prices starting at Rs. 96.40 lakh (ex-showroom). We have now got our hands on the delivery timelines of the model.

The refreshed Mercedes GLE will be available in three variants – GLE 450, GLE 300d, and the GLE 450d. Deliveries of the GLE 450 and GLE 300d are set to begin later this month, while the GLE 450d will start reaching customers in Q1 2024.

The GLE LWB, in its facelifted avatar, gets new multibeam LED headlamps, 20-inch alloy wheels, new two-piece LED taillights, and air suspension. Inside, the SUV features reclining rear seats, 100W fast charging ports, transparent bonnet function, nine airbags, ventilated front seats, HUD, four-zone climate control system, and a panoramic sunroof.