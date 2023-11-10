Volvo XC40 discontinued in India

XC40 facelift was launched in September 2022

The company plans to sell only EVs by 2030

Volvo has officially discontinued the XC40 in India. Although the carmaker continues to list the model on its website, a disclaimer states that the XC40 mild-hybrid is no longer available in this market.

The brand’s entry-level SUV was available in a single, fully loaded variant called B4 Ultimate, and priced from Rs. 46.40 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. With this update, the XC40 Recharge becomes the most affordable product from the brand, priced from Rs. 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

In March this year, we reported that Volvo is likely to discontinue the XC40 due to the positive response received for its electric sibling, the XC40 Recharge. Further, the company aims to become an all-electric brand by 2030.