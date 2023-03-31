CarWale
    AD

    Volvo likely to discontinue the ICE XC40

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    371 Views
    Volvo likely to discontinue the ICE XC40

    - Volvo has only one electric model on sale in India

    - The carmaker aims to be an all-electric carmaker by 2030

    Volvo, the Swedish carmaker, has a clear vision of being an all-electric brand by 2030. In line with this, the automaker has also stated that it will launch one new electric vehicle every year in the Indian market.

    Volvo XC40 Rear Badge

    Now, according to a media report, the brand has received an excellent response for the all-electric XC40 Recharge in the international markets. And that is the reason Volvo is evaluating the idea of discontinuing its ICE version, the XC40

    Currently, Volvo has only one electric model, the XC40 Recharge on sale in the Indian market. As per the brand, it is offering a range of around 400km on a full charge and the technology is advancing. This will result in customers’ range anxiety going away in the near future.

    Source

    Volvo XC40 Image
    Volvo XC40
    ₹ 46.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India-bound next-gen Renault Duster spied on test
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched – Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC40 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39368 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC90

    Volvo XC90

    ₹ 98.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 67.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC40

    Volvo XC40

    ₹ 46.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC40 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 55.67 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 59.48 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 55.36 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 56.68 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 57.59 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 51.09 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 57.03 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 53.88 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 51.56 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39368 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo likely to discontinue the ICE XC40