Volvo likely to discontinue the ICE XC40

- Volvo has only one electric model on sale in India

- The carmaker aims to be an all-electric carmaker by 2030

Volvo, the Swedish carmaker, has a clear vision of being an all-electric brand by 2030. In line with this, the automaker has also stated that it will launch one new electric vehicle every year in the Indian market.

Now, according to a media report, the brand has received an excellent response for the all-electric XC40 Recharge in the international markets. And that is the reason Volvo is evaluating the idea of discontinuing its ICE version, the XC40.

Currently, Volvo has only one electric model, the XC40 Recharge on sale in the Indian market. As per the brand, it is offering a range of around 400km on a full charge and the technology is advancing. This will result in customers’ range anxiety going away in the near future.

