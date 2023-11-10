CarWale
    Top 5 cars to buy under Rs. 10 lakh this festive season

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    11,231 Views
    Top 5 cars to buy under Rs. 10 lakh this festive season

    The festive season is a great time to get home that new car you have been wanting for a while now. And why not, when there are new cars in the market and good deals that these can be bought at. Then this is also the time when carmakers get their best packages for us. There are festive editions, discounts, special kits, and then some more.

    We take a look at five cars you should consider buying if you have a budget of under Rs. 10 lakh. We also tell you why these five cars make sense, if you can get good deals on them, and what alternatives you can buy too.

    Tata Punch

    Recommended variant - Adventure Rhythm iCNG: Rs. 9.33 lakh

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Punch CNG was showcased in January this year, followed by a launch in August this year, with prices starting at Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). What makes the Punch iCNG popular is the company’s twin-cylinder technology that allows a storage of 60 litres (water equivalent). Further upping the want quotient of this version is the ARAI-claimed mileage of 26.9kg/km.

    Tata Motors is offering only a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Punch at the moment. Currently, the Punch CNG has only one direct rival, the Exter CNG. The former is priced from Rs. 7.09 lakh to Rs. 9.68 lakh, while Hyundai's smallest SUV offering has a price tag ranging from Rs. 8.33 lakh to Rs. 9.06 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Compared to the Exter, the Punch boasts of a five-star Global NCAP rating, even though it is equipped with two airbags in the aforementioned variant. On the other hand, the Exter has not undergone an NCAP test, although it has a few additional features such as six airbags (standard across the range) and a TPMS system in the S 1.2 CNG MT variant. At the same time, the Korean brand’s model misses out on child seat anchorage points when compared with the Punch.

    Maruti Fronx

    Recommended variant - Delta 1.2L MT: Rs. 9.63 lakh

    Front View

    The Maruti Fronx follows the successful recipe of the Baleno premium hatchback that it is based on, but adds the flavour of a Coupe-SUV, thus further strengthening its appeal. Adding to the appeal is the fact that, in spite of having a petrol heart, the model returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.79kmpl, putting even a few diesel SUVs to shame! The Fronx does not attract any kind of discount in November 2023. The model doesn’t have any direct rivals at the moment, but it does take on the sub-four-meter SUV segment.

    When compared to the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 Petrol MT variant that costs Rs. 9.13 lakh, the Coupe-SUV has an upper hand in terms of features like automatic climate control, OTA updates, 60:40 split rear seats, projector headlamps, LED taillights, wireless phone connectivity, and a seven-inch touchscreen system with four speakers. Kia’s sales are in full swing, and the Sonet continues to command a waiting period even today. That said, discounts are likely to roll in soon with the arrival of the facelifted model that is expected to take place in December this year.

    Renault Triber

    Recommended variant - RXZ dual-tone variant on-road price: 9.87 lakh

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Renault Triber made it to the headlines back when it was launched, courtesy of its three-row seating, impressively packaged space, and, most importantly, its affordable price tag. The MPV received a model year update in February this year, and it is now offered with dual-tone colours as well.

    Renault India recently announced a range of discounts as a part of the upcoming festive season. Valid till the end of the current month, customers can avail benefits of up to Rs. 65,000, in the form of various discounts. To celebrate the festive season, Renault also launched its Urban Night Edition range, of which the Triber is a part as well.

    In the budget MPV segment, the Renault Triber has one arch-rival, which is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The entry-level LXi(O) variant costs Rs. 10.06 lakh of Maruti’s MPV is just a shade over our said budget. That said, the Triber does trump the Ertiga in the safety department, scoring four stars in Global-NCAP tests as opposed to the three scored by the latter. Additional aides include two additional airbags (four in total), TPMS, and a traction control system. Another advantage of the French three-row car is that it also receives AC vents for all three rows - the third-row occupants in the Ertiga do not get dedicated vents.

    Nissan Magnite

    Recommended variant – XV AMT: Rs. 9.61 lakh

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Nissan Magnite is one such car that keeps everyone in the vehicle happy, be it the person driving the car, someone enjoying the space in the second row, or even just the convenience of an automatic transmission on a tight budget. The variant in question here is the XV AMT variant, and it costs a cool Rs. 2.40 lakh less than the equivalent Turbo CVT variant.

    Based on the region of India that you reside in, you stand to receive a discount of almost Rs. 97,000 on the Magnite till the end of the month. Sitting in the highly crowded sub-four meter SUV segment, the Magnite rivals cars like the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and its own sibling, the Renault Kiger.

    Compared to the lower RXT (O) variant of the Kiger, the Magnite prides itself on extra features like electrically foldable ORVMs, automatic climate control, six speakers, body-coloured ORVMs, and child-seat anchorage points. Turn the tables and you might feel that the Kiger is the better deal with features such as four airbags (vs two units in the Magnite), ESP, rear AC vents, and all-LED lighting.

    MG Comet EV

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Recommended variant - Play: Rs. 9.77 lakh

    The MG Comet is a funky little EV brought in by the British brand as their second electric offering after the ZS. Aimed at folks who would use it as their second or third car, not only does it have a small footprint but also a fairly low running cost.

    As far as we understand, MG has currently maxed out production at its only plant in India located in Halol, Gujarat. This also means that they are easily selling every car they make, and hence, discounts on these models are far and few. The Comet competes against the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3. Tata’s entry-level EV offering can be bought in the XT Medium Range guise while keeping the Rs. 10 lakh budget in mind. Although in the same segment, the prices of Citroen’s electric hatchback start at Rs. 12.20 lakh for the base-spec Live variant. In case you were wondering, Tata does not have any offers for the Tiago EV or any of its electric models yet.

    Compare the Comet to the Tiago EV in the said variant and the first thing you notice is the practicality of the Tiago with the additional two doors for the rear seat occupants. Key features that help the Comet stay ahead include ESP, keyless central locking, Telematics with OTA updates, all-LED lighting, wireless mobile connectivity, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display. That said, what doesn’t work in the Comet’s favour is the lower battery warranty of three years and 1 lakh kilometers, as opposed to the eight years or 1.80 lakh kilometers that the Tiago EV or most other EVs sold in India offer.

