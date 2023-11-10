CarWale
    New Renault Duster patent images leaked ahead of official launch

    Jay Shah

    New Renault Duster patent images leaked ahead of official launch
    • Global debut on 29 November
    • Will be a petrol-only SUV with hybrid tech

    Ahead of the global debut of the new Renault Duster on 29 November, the patent images of the updated model have leaked on the internet.

    New Renault Duster: Design updates

    As seen in the pictures, the Duster will get a revised front fascia with Y-shaped LED DRLs and a sleeker grille with square elements. Furthermore, the chunky skid plate along with squared wheel arches, and new alloy wheels will add to the fresh appeal of this SUV.

    Renault New Duster Right Side View

    The posterior of the new Duster also gets Y-shaped elements integrated into the tail lamps. The silver skid plates dominate the rear bumper and the new shape of the spoiler completes the new look.

    The global-spec Duster will be offered with almost three petrol engines. The brand is also likely to introduce strong hybrid tech for the SUV and in the process will skip the diesel powertrains.

    India launch of new Renault Duster

    Renault New Duster Right Rear Three Quarter

    We expect the new Duster to make it to the Indian shores sometime in 2024 or 2025. If launched, this Renault SUV will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.

    New Renault Duster patent images leaked ahead of official launch