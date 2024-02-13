CarWale
    India-bound Renault Duster globally unveiled

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    22,073 Views
    India-bound Renault Duster globally unveiled
    • To get heavily revised exterior and interior
    • Likely to offer hybrid petrol engine in India

    Renault has officially unveiled the new-gen Duster globally. The India-bound mid-size SUV is expected to make its India debut in this form sometime in 2025. With this new generation, the Duster will offer modern exterior styling, feature-loaded cabin, and new powertrain options.

    Renault New Duster Right Side View

    On the outside, the Renault Duster or the rebadged Dacia Duster is a rugged-looking SUV. It features a muscular and upright bonnet with ridges, Y-shaped LED DRLs, revised front and rear profiles, and Y-shaped wraparound LED taillights. Other design elements include chunky wheel arches and body cladding, functional roof rails, pillar-mounted rear door handles, extended roof spoiler, and aggressive front and rear bumpers.

    Renault New Duster Dashboard

    As for the interior and features, the cabin of the new Duster is a complete departure from the old-gen model. The dashboard of the SUV now flaunts a free-standing 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree surround camera, ADAS suite, Y-shaped design for the aircon vents, all-digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, new steering wheel, redesigned centre console with a new gear selector dial, and new seat upholstery.

    Renault New Duster Left Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the powertrain and specifications, the international-spec model will be offered with three engine options – a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid, 1.2-litre petrol-hybrid, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor with LPG compatibility for select markets. However, we expect the former two to be bundled with the upcoming Duster in India.

    Upon arrival, the Renault Duster will go up on sale against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3 Aircross, and MG Astor in the segment.

    Renault New Duster Image
    Renault New Duster
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Renault New Duster Gallery

