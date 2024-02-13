BYD Seal unofficial bookings open in India

Expected to be launched in India next month

To deliver a claimed range of up to 700km

Select authorised dealerships of BYD India have started accepting orders for the upcoming all-electric sedan, the Seal. The model was showcased at the Auto Expo last year in Delhi and is now all set to make its India debut in the coming month.

The BYD Seal will be the third product of the Chinese automaker in India. It is based on the brand’s e-Platform 3.0 architecture with highly efficient battery packs. It will likely be offered with two battery pack options –a 61.4kWh and an 82.5kWh unit with a maximum driving range of up to 700km for the long-range version.

As for the performance, the Seal can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 3.8 seconds. Moreover, the brand claims an aero drag coefficient of 0.219Cd. The model will soon start reaching dealerships across the country.

Upon arrival, the BYD Seal will compete against the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo C40 Recharge, and also other ICE sedans in the segment.