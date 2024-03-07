BYD Seal clocks 200 bookings in India

Available in three variants

BYD India recently launched its third all-electric product, the Seal sedan in India. The model can be had in three variants, namely, Dynamic, Premium, and Performance, at a starting price of Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the Chinese automaker has announced that it has received 200 bookings of the model so far.

The BYD Seal can be had with two battery pack options – a 61.44kWh and an 82.56kWh unit. Moreover, depending on the variant and drivetrain configuration one chooses, the BYD Seal can deliver a claimed driving range of 510km, 580km, and 650km on a single charge.

As for the features, the top-spec Performance variant of the Seal comes loaded with a 15.6-inch rotatable infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and heated front seats, powered driver and co-driver seats, panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, and HUD display. Also on offer are features such as a wireless charger, ambient lighting, 360-degree surround camera, front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, 12 speakers, automatic IRVM, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India said: “We are overwhelmed by the incredible response from customers in India. This demonstrates the growing appetite for luxurious and high-performance electric vehicles in India. We are committed to meeting the increasing demand for electric mobility and providing our customers with an unparalleled driving experience through our innovative and cutting-edge technologies in the BYD SEAL. With our range of MPV, SUV and Sedan, today we aim to provide customers complete access to our portfolio here in India.'