    2024 MG Comet: Top 3 changes

    Ninad Ambre

    3,144 Views
    2024 MG Comet: Top 3 changes
    • The carmaker refreshes its fleet
    • MG ZS EV also updated with new variants

    MG Motor India has reshuffled, renamed, and added new variants to the Comet EV line-up. Here are the top three changes along with new features on the revised variant line-up of the compact EV.

    1. New variant nomenclature

    Previously, the Comet EV was available in three variants, and it has now received two additional fast charging (FC) variants. The nomenclature has changed from Pace, Play, and Plush to Executive, Excite, and Exclusive, aligning its terminology with other models in the MG line-up.

    2. Fast charging capability

    The Comet now gets a 7.4 kW AC fast-charging option that reduces charge time to about 2.5 hours. Otherwise, it would take five hours to charge from 10-80 per cent and approximately seven hours for a full 0-100 per cent charge with the 3.3kW AC home charger. Do note that it still doesn't support DC fast charging.

    3. Additional premium

    Despite the changes in variants, the ex-showroom prices remain the same as shown in the table below. It's only the Exclusive trim that now costs Rs. 8.78 lakh, which was available at Rs. 8.58 lakh earlier. The FC variants support fast charging and can be opted for at an additional cost of Rs. 35,800.

    Price List

    2024 MG COMET EVExecutiveExciteExcite FCExclusiveExclusive FC
    Rs. 6,98,800Rs. 7,88,000Rs. 8,23,800Rs. 8,78,000Rs. 9,13,800

    MG Comet battery pack and range

    The MG Comet EV is powered by a single PMS motor and is equipped with a single 17.3kWh battery. It delivers a peak power of 41bhp and a maximum torque of 110Nm with the power sent to the rear wheels through an automatic gearbox. While the claimed electric range is 230km on a single charge, it delivered 191km in our road test.

    Rear Badge
    MG Comet EV Image
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG Comet EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    MG Comet EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.38 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.39 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.42 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.38 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.36 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.38 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.40 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.38 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.38 Lakh

