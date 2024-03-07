2024 MG Comet: Top 3 changes

The carmaker refreshes its fleet

MG ZS EV also updated with new variants

MG Motor India has reshuffled, renamed, and added new variants to the Comet EV line-up. Here are the top three changes along with new features on the revised variant line-up of the compact EV.

1. New variant nomenclature

Previously, the Comet EV was available in three variants, and it has now received two additional fast charging (FC) variants. The nomenclature has changed from Pace, Play, and Plush to Executive, Excite, and Exclusive, aligning its terminology with other models in the MG line-up.

2. Fast charging capability

The Comet now gets a 7.4 kW AC fast-charging option that reduces charge time to about 2.5 hours. Otherwise, it would take five hours to charge from 10-80 per cent and approximately seven hours for a full 0-100 per cent charge with the 3.3kW AC home charger. Do note that it still doesn't support DC fast charging.

3. Additional premium

Despite the changes in variants, the ex-showroom prices remain the same as shown in the table below. It's only the Exclusive trim that now costs Rs. 8.78 lakh, which was available at Rs. 8.58 lakh earlier. The FC variants support fast charging and can be opted for at an additional cost of Rs. 35,800.

Price List

2024 MG COMET EV Executive Excite Excite FC Exclusive Exclusive FC Rs. 6,98,800 Rs. 7,88,000 Rs. 8,23,800 Rs. 8,78,000 Rs. 9,13,800

MG Comet battery pack and range

The MG Comet EV is powered by a single PMS motor and is equipped with a single 17.3kWh battery. It delivers a peak power of 41bhp and a maximum torque of 110Nm with the power sent to the rear wheels through an automatic gearbox. While the claimed electric range is 230km on a single charge, it delivered 191km in our road test.