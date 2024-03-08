2024 MG Comet EV: Variants explained

MG Motor India recently announced the prices of the 2024 Comet EV alongside numerous updates for its most affordable electric offering. In this article, let us take a closer look at the feature list offered with each variant.
The MG Comet EV is currently available in three variants, namely Executive, Excite, and Exclusive. The latter two of these variants also get the fast charging option at a premium of Rs. 35,000. Customers can choose from five colours – Candy White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Apple Green with Starry Black, and Candy White with Starry Black. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
Comet EV Executive
Halogen headlamps
Halogen taillights
Illuminated MG logo
12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
LED turn indicators on ORVMs
Starlight Black interior theme
Dual front airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Front and rear seat belt reminder system
Manual parking brake
Speed sensing auto door lock function
Impact sensing auto door unlock function
TPMS
LED rear fog light
Seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster
Remote central locking
Creep mode
Keyless entry
One foldable key
Front power windows
Manual AC and heater
Power adjustable ORVMs
Two speakers
Steering-mounted controls
Front 12V power outlet
3 USB ports
Comet EV Excite
LED headlamps
LED taillights
Turn indicators integrated with LED DRLs
LED light bar at the front and rear
Space Grey interior theme
Driver and co-driver vanity mirror
i-Smart connectivity with 55 connected car features
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster
Two foldable keys
Fast charger (optional)
Comet EV Exclusive
Reverse parking camera
Electronic parking brake
Rear disc brake
ESC
Hill hold control
Smart start system
Power folding ORVMs
Driver window auto-up function
Tilt-adjustable steering
Digital key with sharing function