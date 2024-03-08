2024 MG Comet EV: Variants explained

MG Motor India recently announced the prices of the 2024 Comet EV alongside numerous updates for its most affordable electric offering. In this article, let us take a closer look at the feature list offered with each variant.

The MG Comet EV is currently available in three variants, namely Executive, Excite, and Exclusive. The latter two of these variants also get the fast charging option at a premium of Rs. 35,000. Customers can choose from five colours – Candy White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Apple Green with Starry Black, and Candy White with Starry Black. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

Comet EV Executive Halogen headlamps Halogen taillights Illuminated MG logo 12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers LED turn indicators on ORVMs Starlight Black interior theme Dual front airbags ABS with EBD Rear parking sensors Front and rear seat belt reminder system Manual parking brake Speed sensing auto door lock function Impact sensing auto door unlock function TPMS LED rear fog light Seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster Remote central locking Creep mode Keyless entry One foldable key Front power windows Manual AC and heater Power adjustable ORVMs Two speakers Steering-mounted controls Front 12V power outlet 3 USB ports

Comet EV Excite LED headlamps LED taillights Turn indicators integrated with LED DRLs LED light bar at the front and rear Space Grey interior theme Driver and co-driver vanity mirror i-Smart connectivity with 55 connected car features 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Leather-wrapped steering wheel 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster Two foldable keys Fast charger (optional)