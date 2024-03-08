CarWale
    2024 MG Comet EV: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Motor India recently announced the prices of the 2024 Comet EV alongside numerous updates for its most affordable electric offering. In this article, let us take a closer look at the feature list offered with each variant.

    The MG Comet EV is currently available in three variants, namely Executive, Excite, and Exclusive. The latter two of these variants also get the fast charging option at a premium of Rs. 35,000. Customers can choose from five colours – Candy White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Apple Green with Starry Black, and Candy White with Starry Black. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    Comet EV Executive

    Halogen headlamps

    Halogen taillights

    Illuminated MG logo

    12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    LED turn indicators on ORVMs

    Starlight Black interior theme

    Dual front airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Front and rear seat belt reminder system

    Manual parking brake

    Speed sensing auto door lock function

    Impact sensing auto door unlock function

    TPMS

    LED rear fog light

    Seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster

    Remote central locking

    Creep mode

    Keyless entry

    One foldable key

    Front power windows

    Manual AC and heater

    Power adjustable ORVMs

    Two speakers

    Steering-mounted controls

    Front 12V power outlet

    3 USB ports

    Comet EV Excite

    LED headlamps

    LED taillights

    Turn indicators integrated with LED DRLs

    LED light bar at the front and rear

    Space Grey interior theme

    Driver and co-driver vanity mirror

    i-Smart connectivity with 55 connected car features

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

    Two foldable keys

    Fast charger (optional)

    Comet EV Exclusive

    Reverse parking camera

    Electronic parking brake

    Rear disc brake

    ESC

    Hill hold control

    Smart start system

    Power folding ORVMs

    Driver window auto-up function

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Digital key with sharing function

    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG Comet EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.38 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.39 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.42 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.38 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.36 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.38 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.40 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.38 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.38 Lakh

