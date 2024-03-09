Tata Nexon EV Dark arrives at dealership

Based on the Empowered Plus LR variant

Gets cosmetic updates inside out

Tata Motors recently launched the Dark edition of all of its new SUVs range including Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari. Among the list, the Nexon EV received this special edition in a single Empowered Plus LR variant priced at Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, post its launch, the Nexon EV Dark has started reaching dealerships across the country.

On the outside, setting it apart from the standard EV is the Onyx Black exterior paint with blacked-out elements such as blanked-off grille, radiator grille, window line, pillars, door handles, roof rails, Tata logo, and ORVMs. Also, the 16-inch alloy wheels are new and get a completely black treatment. Further, to signify its version, the Nexon EV Dark gets #Dark badges on the front fenders.

Inside, the cabin of the Nexon EV Dark is draped in an all-black theme with #Dark emblems embossed on the front seat headrests. As for the features, as it is based on the top-spec version, the Nexon EV Dark comes loaded with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, nine-speaker JBL-sourced music system, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, electronic parking brake, 360-degree surround camera, electric sunroof, and a blind spot monitor.

Powering the Nexon EV Dark is a 40.5kWh battery pack paired with a single motor setup. In this state of tune, the EV can deliver a claimed range of 465km and is capable of producing 142bhp and 215Nm of peak torque.