Tata Nexon EV real-world range revealed!

- Gets a claimed range of up to 465km

- Offered in two battery pack options

Tata Motors introduced its first-ever electric SUV, the Nexon EV, in the country in the year 2020. Since then, this electric offering has been the best-selling car in its segment. To cope with the new tech and features, the automaker overhauled the car and gave birth to its facelifted version in September 2023. Since we already know its claimed driving range, in this article, we will see how this electric SUV fares in daily life commute and unveil its real-world driving range.

The model that we tested was the top-spec Empowered Plus Long Range that comes with all the bells and whistles. After charging it to 100 per cent, we reset the trip meter and drove it on our predefined route, which includes both city and highway running, till the battery was completely drained. The Nexon EV covered a distance of 296km before it came to a complete halt.

Currently, Tata offers this Mahindra XUV400-rival in five variants, namely Creative, Fearless, Fearless Plus, Empowered, and Empowered Plus across two battery options – 30kWh and 40.5kWh. The price of the car starts from Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops out at Rs. 19.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are confused between the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400 and want to compare their real-world driving ranges, do read our detailed report on this.