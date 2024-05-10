CarWale
    AD

    How to charge your electric vehicle at a public charging station?

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    1,660 Views
    How to charge your electric vehicle at a public charging station?

    If you are starting out in the world of EVs, got your first EV already, or are just curious about how to charge your electric vehicle at a public charging station, we at CarWale have got your back. Here is a detailed step-by-step guide that will walk you through the entire process which applies to generally all public charging stations.

    Step 1: Locate an Electric Vehicle Charging Station

    Before you can charge your electric vehicle, you need to find a public charging station. There are various apps and websites that provide real-time information on electric vehicle charging station locations. You can also make use of Google Maps now to find a charger. Once you've found a station nearby, drive there and park your vehicle in the designated charging spot. Most of the EV charging stations are located on the premises of local fuel pumps, mall parking, or hotel parking. It is noteworthy that usually for mall parking, the parking charges are exempted. And if it’s hotel parking, the hotel allows you to use their amenities like a washroom or air-conditioned lobby. 

    Step 2: Check Your EV Compatibility

    Different electric vehicles may have different charging connectors/ports and the charging stations also offer different types of charging guns. It’s better to ensure that your EV is compatible with the charging guns available there. Most public EV charging stations provide multiple connectors, including CCS, CHAdeMO, and Type 2. You also need to check the capacity of charging. Meanwhile, the price per unit depends on the proprietor. All of this information is usually available on the mobile application.

    Tata Nexon EV Front View

    Step 3: Activate the Electric Vehicle Charging Station

    And that brings us to the charging process. Almost all charging stations are unmanned. You have to carry out the charging process yourself and it's all online through your smartphone. So ensure your phone is sufficiently charged, has a service network, and is capable of making online transactions/payments. Once there, you might find a QR code to download the proprietor’s mobile app. Some OEMs also provide RFID cards which can be used to tap-and-start EV charging.Simply follow the instructions on the charging station for using the provided app to start the charging session. Some stations may also have a display screen with prompts to guide you through the process.

    Step 4: Connect the EV Charging Cable

    Once the charging station is activated, it's time to connect your electric vehicle to the charger. Open the charging port on your EV and grab the charging cable provided by the station. Some stations may have two guns, so check the labels on the guns to ensure you are using the right charging gun for your electric car. Insert the cable into your vehicle's charging port until it clicks securely in place. Cross-check that the connector is firmly attached to both the EV and the charging station. Also, make sure the charging gun is locked in place and not removable once you have locked the vehicle.

    Step 5: Monitor the Charging Session

    After the connection is established, the charging station will start supplying power to your electric vehicle. Keep an eye on the charging session through the station's display or app to track the EV charging progress. The vehicle’s driver’s display also lets you know the total time it will take to charge your EV to 100 per cent. Meanwhile, the mobile app will show important information such as the charging rate, time remaining, the amount of energy transferred, and the total cost of charging.

    Tata Nexon EV EV Car Charging Input Plug

    Step 6: Unplug and End the Session

    Once your electric vehicle is sufficiently charged or you're ready to continue your journey, it's time to end the charging session. You can do so by using the same app you started the charging with. Once the charging session has ended, safely disconnect the charging cable from your EV by pressing any release buttons or following the station's instructions. Return the cable to its designated place and confirm the end of the session through the app or station display.

    Important Notes

    In case the electric vehicle charging session doesn’t start as mentioned in the procedure, don’t panic. Simply stop the process and start over from the beginning.

    You might have to install a new EV charging app every time you find a new EV charging provider. However, if you visit more than one station from the same proprietor, the same app should be sufficient.

    Since we are still in a nascent stage of EV infrastructure, the charging stations might still come up with unexpected and the most ridiculous challenges when you visit one. Just keep calm and move forward to another charging station if possible.

    Conclusion

    Charging your electric vehicle at a public charging station may seem intimidating or confusing at first. But with this simple guide, you'll be able to navigate the process confidently. As the electric vehicle infrastructure continues to grow, charging your EV on the go will only become more accessible and user-friendly. If you want to know the technicalities of what all you can expect at an EV charging station, we have done a detailed report on it already. For further assistance, we have also detailed the major electric vehicle charging networks in India.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Altroz Racer to be launched in India next month
     Next 
    MG range gets special edition to celebrate Centenary milestone

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33590 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th MAY
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 67.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 15.33 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.33 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 15.36 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.33 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.35 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.19 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.51 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 15.32 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.60 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33590 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • How to charge your electric vehicle at a public charging station?