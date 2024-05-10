Tata Altroz Racer to be launched in India next month

To borrow powertrain from Nexon

Will get a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and more

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch a new entrant in the performance hatchback segment which is currently dominated by the Hyundai i20 N Line. The all-new Altroz Racer is scheduled to be launched in the country in the first half of June 2024.

The Tata Altroz Racer was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023. Since then, the model has been spied on on numerous occasions along with an official display at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo. Design-wise, the Altroz Racer will flaunt sporty elements adding to the appeal of the performance hatchback. It will include a blacked-out hood, roof, ORVMs, and pillars. Moreover, spicing up the look further, the Altroz Racer will feature dual white strips over the roof and the bonnet.

As for the features, the Tata Altroz Racer will come loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, six airbags, air purifier, voice-enabled sunroof, wireless charger, automatic climate control, aluminium pedals, red stitching and accents, and a 360-degree surround camera.

Mechanically, the Tata Altroz Racer will straight up borrow the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor from the Nexon. This motor will be coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox producing an impressive 120bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. Coming to the rivals, the Altroz Racer will find the Hyundai i20 N Line as its direct rival. However, it will also compete against the Maruti Baleno and the Toyota Glanza in the premium hatchback segment.

