    New Maruti Swift deliveries commence across India

    • Offered in five variants
• Surpassed 10,000 unit bookings in 10 days
    • Offered in five variants
    • Surpassed 10,000 unit bookings in 10 days

    Maruti Suzuki launched the all-new fourth-gen Swift in the country on 9 May. The updated hatchback is offered in five variants at a starting price of Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Since, commencement of the official bookings, the model has already gathered over 10,000 orders. Now, after its launch, the 2024 Swift has started reaching customers.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Maruti Suzuki Swift can be had in the LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+ trims. The variant in the picture is the entry-level LXi, which is available at an ex-showroom cost of Rs. 6.49 lakh. Meanwhile, the top-spec version of the new Swift retails for Rs. 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Design-wise, the new Swift sets itself apart from the previous generation with its aggressive and angular styling. It features a new grille, sleeker LED headlamps with DRLs, redesigned LED taillamps, new set of alloy wheels, and a door-mounted rear door handle.

    As for the interior, the cabin of the new Swift is completely redone with a new dashboard layout housing a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Features on offer include wireless smartphone connectivity, steering mounted controls, wireless charger, type-C charging port, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Front Three Quarter

    The biggest change with the new-gen Swift is the engine. It now comes equipped with a Z-series three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine. This motor is tuned to deliver more mileage with a reduced power output of 80bhp and 112Nm of torque. Meanwhile, it continues to be bundled with a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

    Image 1 source

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

