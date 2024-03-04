CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV Dark launched in India at Rs. 19.49 lakh

    Desirazu Venkat

    Showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo

    -Offered as one top-spec model

    Tata has launched the Nexon EV Dark Edition in India and has priced it at Rs. 19.49 lakh. It was showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Show and is available as one fully loaded model with all the bells and whistles that Tata has for the Nexon EV.

    Tata Nexon EV Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the Nexon EV gets the all-black paint scheme with blacked-out alloy wheels. On the side you get the dark badging and of course the automaker’s signature connected tail lamps with the X-shaped lights at the end.

    Inside, it’s a full-loaded Nexon EV trimmed out in all-black with a Dark motif in the headrests. The feature list includes dual-digital displays, climate control, leatherette upholstery, connected car technology, LED light package height adjustment for the driver’s seat and split folding rear seats.

    Tata Nexon EV Dashboard

    Powering the Nexon EV dark is a 40.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 456km, 142bhp and 215Nm. You get three levels of regeneration and three forms of charging that go from 15 hours to 56 minutes. Finally, new to this car will also be V2L and V2V charging options.

    The Nexon EV Dark is a rival for the Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and future models from Maruti, Honda, Hyundai and Toyota. It is now the fourth Dark Edition in the Tata range and the second time Tata has launched a dark edition for the Nexon EV.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
