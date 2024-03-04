Hyundai Creta clocks 75,000 units booking milestone

Currently priced at Rs. 11 lakh

N Line version to launch soon

Launched in January, the updated Hyundai Creta has already surpassed the 75,000 unit bookings milestone in India. Within a month, the automaker has registered approximately 24,000 orders after surpassing 51,000 bookings in early February 2024. Moreover, the brand recently announced a collective sales milestone of 10 lakh units of the Hyundai Creta in India.

The new Hyundai Creta is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in seven variants, namely, E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). As for the colour options, the Hyundai Creta is offered with seven exterior paint schemes including Abyss Black Pearl, Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Titan Grey, Atlas White, and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof (dual-tone).

Powering the popular SUV are three engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The motors are incorporated by multiple gearbox options including a six-speed manual, six-speed iVT/iMT, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

In other news, the Korean automaker is all set to reveal the performance-oriented N Line version of the Creta in the country on 11 March, 2024. We have all the details including the exterior, variants, colour options, powertrain, safety features, and even the waiting period of the SUV.