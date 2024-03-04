CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Creta clocks 75,000 units booking milestone

    Read inతెలుగు|हिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,197 Views
    Hyundai Creta clocks 75,000 units booking milestone
    • Currently priced at Rs. 11 lakh
    • N Line version to launch soon

    Launched in January, the updated Hyundai Creta has already surpassed the 75,000 unit bookings milestone in India. Within a month, the automaker has registered approximately 24,000 orders after surpassing 51,000 bookings in early February 2024. Moreover, the brand recently announced a collective sales milestone of 10 lakh units of the Hyundai Creta in India.

    The new Hyundai Creta is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in seven variants, namely, E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). As for the colour options, the Hyundai Creta is offered with seven exterior paint schemes including Abyss Black Pearl, Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Titan Grey, Atlas White, and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof (dual-tone).

    Hyundai Creta Left Side View

    Powering the popular SUV are three engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The motors are incorporated by multiple gearbox options including a six-speed manual, six-speed iVT/iMT, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    In other news, the Korean automaker is all set to reveal the performance-oriented N Line version of the Creta in the country on 11 March, 2024. We have all the details including the exterior, variants, colour options, powertrain, safety features, and even the waiting period of the SUV.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon EV Dark launched in India at Rs. 19.49 lakh
     Next 
    Tata Safari Dark Edition – Top highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mar 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Mar 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.10 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.30 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.89 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.17 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.62 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.46 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.76 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.91 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.18 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Creta clocks 75,000 units booking milestone