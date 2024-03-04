CarWale
    Hyundai Creta N Line revealed: Top exterior highlights

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Last week, Hyundai India revealed the N Line version of its popular five-seater SUV, the Creta. This is the first time this Kia Seltos-rival will be offered in its sporty version which we have already seen in the existing i20 N Line and the Venue N Line. In this article, we will look at the top exterior highlights of this upcoming SUV.

    Front Fascia

    Hyundai Creta N Line Right Front Three Quarter

    The Creta N Line gets a completely new fascia when compared to its normal version. You get a freshly designed front grille along with an ‘N-Line’ badge and a silver faux skid plate. Apart from this, the front bumper has been tweaked and now has more air intakes.

    Colour scheme

    Hyundai will offer the sportier version of the Creta in its signature N Line exterior hue, called the Thunder Blue. Apart from that, customers can can also opt for Abyss Black Pearl, Titan Grey Matte, Atlas White, and Shadow Grey - all with an optional black roof.

    Alloy wheels

    The Creta N Line will ride on dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers that add to the sporty appeal of the SUV. In comparison, the standard variants get 17-inch alloy wheels.

    Rear profile

    Hyundai Creta N Line Right Rear Three Quarter

    Just like the front, the rear of the SUV gets a sportier rear bumper with a diffuser, large roof-mounted spoiler, chrome-tipped exhaust pipe, and red accents on the rear bumper and skid skirts. It also gets an 'N-Line' badge on the tailgate. Notably, no changes have been made to its headlamps and taillights.

    The Creta N Line will be offered in two variants, namely N8 and N10, across a single powertrain option. The automaker has commenced the bookings for this model against a token amount of Rs. 25,000, prices of which will be announced on 11 March, 2024. 

    Hyundai Creta N Line Image
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Nexon EV Dark launched in India at Rs. 19.49 lakh

    Hyundai Creta N Line Gallery

