    MG Hector gets new variants; prices start at Rs. 16 lakh

    MG Motor India has updated the variant list of the Hector SUV with two new variants – Shine Pro and Select Pro priced at Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 17.30 lakh, respectively (both prices ex-showroom). With this, the price of the Hector now starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Both new variants of the Hector come loaded with a large 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, and push start/stop button. While the Shine Pro variant is equipped with a single-pane sunroof, the Select Pro trim gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Other feature highlights include LED projector headlamps, sequential turn indicators, LED taillights, and chrome finish on door handles.

    Mechanically, the MG Hector is equipped with two powertrain options – a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While a six-speed manual gearbox is standard for both engines, the automatic transmission is limited only to the petrol motor.

    Speaking on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Since its launch in 2019, the MG Hector has made a bold statement with its commanding presence and has redefined the SUV landscape with a multitude of tech features and superior driving comfort with ADAS Level 2 and Connected features. Each subsequent variant has set new benchmarks in the segment by offering a harmonious blend of comfort, advanced technology, and ergonomic design. Using insights from our market research, industry analysis, and customer feedback, we have introduced these two latest variants, underscoring our commitment to providing an elevated driving experience, characterized by performance and power, catering to the discerning preferences of SUV enthusiasts.”

    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 17.72 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.99 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 17.42 Lakh
    PuneRs. 17.72 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 18.55 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.49 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 18.46 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 17.38 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.47 Lakh

