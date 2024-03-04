Tata Harrier Dark Edition: Top highlights

Tata Motors launched the Nexon and Nexon EV Dark Edition earlier today

Harrier and Safari Dark Edition were introduced late last year

Earlier today, Tata Motors launched the Dark Edition versions in the Nexon and Nexon EV range, with prices starting at Rs. 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom). These versions join the Harrier and Safari Dark Edition that were launched in October 2023. In this article, let us take a closer look at the top highlights of the Harrier Dark Edition mid-size SUV.

Exterior

On the outside, the new Harrier Dark Edition gets an Oberon Black paint, Piano Black accents, ‘#Dark’ badging, and 19-inch alloy wheels finished in black with aero inserts. It is available in four variants, namely Pure+ S Dark, Adventure+ Dark, Fearless Dark, and Fearless+ Dark.

Interior

The all-black treatment is carried over to the interior too, as the Harrier Dark Edition gets a Blackstone interior theme all around. Further, select panels also get the Piano Black finish.

Features

The feature list of the Harrier Dark Edition includes the welcome and goodbye functions for the front and rear LED light bars, seven airbags, 10-speaker JBL-sourced music system, and a dual-zone climate control system.

Engine and specifications

Under the hood, the Harrier, in its Dark Edition avatar, continues to source power from the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Kryotec diesel engine that generates an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is mated with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions.

Prices

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition (all prices, ex-showroom):