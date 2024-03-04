CarWale
    Tata Harrier Dark Edition: Top highlights

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Harrier Dark Edition: Top highlights
    • Tata Motors launched the Nexon and Nexon EV Dark Edition earlier today
    • Harrier and Safari Dark Edition were introduced late last year

    Earlier today, Tata Motors launched the Dark Edition versions in the Nexon and Nexon EV range, with prices starting at Rs. 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom). These versions join the Harrier and Safari Dark Edition that were launched in October 2023. In this article, let us take a closer look at the top highlights of the Harrier Dark Edition mid-size SUV.

    Exterior

    Tata Harrier Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the new Harrier Dark Edition gets an Oberon Black paint, Piano Black accents, ‘#Dark’ badging, and 19-inch alloy wheels finished in black with aero inserts. It is available in four variants, namely Pure+ S Dark, Adventure+ Dark, Fearless Dark, and Fearless+ Dark.

    Interior

    Tata Harrier Second Row Seats

    The all-black treatment is carried over to the interior too, as the Harrier Dark Edition gets a Blackstone interior theme all around. Further, select panels also get the Piano Black finish.

    Features

    Tata Harrier Dashboard

    The feature list of the Harrier Dark Edition includes the welcome and goodbye functions for the front and rear LED light bars, seven airbags, 10-speaker JBL-sourced music system, and a dual-zone climate control system.

    Engine and specifications

    Under the hood, the Harrier, in its Dark Edition avatar, continues to source power from the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Kryotec diesel engine that generates an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is mated with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions.

    Prices

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Pure+ S Dark EditionRs. 19.99 lakh
    Adventure+ Dark EditionRs. 22.24 lakh
    Fearless Dark EditionRs. 23.54 lakh
    Fearless+ Dark EditionRs. 25.04 lakh
    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
