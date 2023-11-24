CarWale
    Top 5 SUVs with digital instrument cluster under Rs. 25 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Top 5 SUVs with digital instrument cluster under Rs. 25 lakh

    In today’s world, where the digital has replaced the analogues, the automakers have evolved with time and technology. From customisable screens to real-time data on these displays, this has helped us to interact better with cars. So stick to this article as we list the top five SUVs with digital instrument clusters under Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Kia Seltos

    Instrument Cluster

    With prices ranging from Rs. 12.73 lakh to Rs. 23.74 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), the updated Kia Seltos comes with a digital instrument cluster right from the base variant. This 10.25-inch coloured full-MID comes with three different themes depending on the drive modes — Eco, Normal, and Sports. In addition to this, it also gets the Dynamic mode.

    Hyundai Alcazar

    Instrument Cluster

    The Hyundai Alcazar is offered in six variants, namely Prestige, Prestige(O), Platinum, Platinum(O), Signature, and Signature(O), across six- and seven-seater configurations. The prices of the model start from Rs. 19.50 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 24.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Except for the Prestige and the Prestige(O), all other variants of the Alcazar come equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

    Tata Harrier

    Instrument Cluster

    The Tata Harrier is the latest addition to the brand’s portfolio and has been receiving an overwhelming response from the Indian crowd. Available in 13 variants, the Smart and the Smart(O) variants miss out on the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. In addition to this, it has features like 19-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts, ventilated front-row seats, 10-speaker JBL-sourced sound system, and an ADAS safety suite.

    Mahindra XUV700

    Instrument Cluster

    Mahindra’s flagship SUV, the XUV700, is currently offered in five variants, namely MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L. Apart from the MX variant, all other variants get a dual 10.25-inch HD screen setup — one each for the infotainment system and digital cluster.

    Under the hood, the XUV700 can be had with a 2.0-litre petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel engine. While the former develops 195bhp and 380Nm of torque, the latter belts out 182bhp and up to 450Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

    Skoda Kushaq/Volkswagen Taigun

    Instrument Cluster

    The almost-twin SUVs from the German automaker come equipped with an eight-inch digital cockpit that features information like speed, distance travelled, average fuel consumption, distance to empty, and service interval. They also get features like powered front seats, illuminated footwell area, subwoofer with amplifier, and an electric sunroof.

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

