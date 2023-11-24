Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition photo gallery

- Special edition of the Taigun SUV launched

- Available across all dealerships in India

Volkswagen India is offering special editions of two of its vehicles, including the Taigun and the Virtus. The former is an SUV while the latter is a sedan, and both have received cosmetic changes with a focus on music in their respective special editions. Hence this model is called the 'Sound Edition', and here are images of the Taigun Sound Edition highlighting all the changes.

Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition — Now in pictures

As mentioned above, the SUV now has a specially tuned audio system featuring a subwoofer and amplifier to provide an enhanced audio experience.

The Sound Edition of the Taigun also gets features like electric front seats, footwell illumination, puddle lamps, and a new 'Sound' branding on the front A-pillar tweeters.

The cosmetic changes on the outside come in the form of a 'Sound' badge on the B-pillar, equaliser graphics on the C-pillar, and a dual-tone colour scheme with white roof and white ORVMs.

The Taigun Sound Edition is being exclusively offered with the 1.0-litre TSI Topline trims at a starting price of Rs. 16.32 lakh (ex-showroom India). All other features on this trim will continue as is.

Engine and gearbox specifications of the Taigun Sound Edition

Building on the top-spec Topline variant it is based on, this Taigun Sound Edition does not get any mechanical changes. It employs the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine that churns out 113bhp and 178Nm of torque. Customers can have it mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.