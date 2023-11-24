CarWale
    Tata Harrier facelift waiting period comes down to six weeks in November 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Harrier facelift waiting period comes down to six weeks in November 2023
    • Offered in 13 variants
    • Available in single powertrain across manual and automatic gearbox options

    Last month, Tata Motors launched the Harrier facelift in India at an introductory price tag of Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship SUV is available in 13 variants, namely Smart, Smart(O), Pure, Pure(O), Pure+, Pure+ S, Pure+ S Dark Edition, Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark Edition, Adventure+ ADAS, Fearless, and Fearless+, across seven exterior hues. Now let us take a look at the waiting period of the SUV for this month.

    Currently, the 2023 Harrier commands a waiting period of four to six weeks from the day of booking. This applies to the bookings made in Mumbai and may vary depending on the variant, colour, and dealership. Interested buyers can contact their nearest dealership to know more.

    Tata Harrier Right Side View

    At the heart of the updated Harrier is a BS6 Phase 2-updated 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter with a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.8kmpl and 14.6kmpl, respectively.

    The Harrier facelift competes against the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun.

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
