CarWale
    Tata Harrier and Safari score 5-Star safety rating in BNCAP test

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Harrier and Safari score 5-Star safety rating in BNCAP test
    • Also scored five star rating in GNCAP test
    • Becomes the first SUVs to be tested under BNCAP test

    Tata Motors has achieved yet another milestone regarding the safety standards of its range. The recently launched SUV duo, Harrier and Safari facelifts have achieved a full five-star in the India-specific BNCAP crash tests.

    Previously, both models became the highest-rated SUVs to be tested under the GNCAP safety tests. Now, under India’s new and independent safety performance evaluation protocol, the flagship Tata SUVs have been awarded five-star ratings making them the first vehicles to be tested by BNCAP authority.

    Front View

    The updated Harrier and Safari facelifts are based on the OMEGARC architecture derived from the Land Rover’s D8 platform. As for their safety suites, the SUV comes loaded with seven airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, VSM, HAC, HSC, hill hold control, three-point seatbelts, ISOFIX mounts, seatbelt retractor and pretensioners, 360-degree surround camera, blind-spot monitor, and Level 2 ADAS tech.

    Infotainment System

    Speaking on the achievement, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, 'Bharat-NCAP is a significant step forward as it provides customers with a credible, objective score to evaluate the safety aspects of various vehicles. Informed customers taking optimal decisions will further foster the rising preference for safer vehicles in the country. We acknowledge and appreciate the collaborative efforts of the government, regulatory bodies, and the automotive industry in this pursuit. At Tata Motors, safety is at the core of our DNA and we are honoured to win this maiden Bharat-NCAP certification with an exemplary five-star rating for two of our vehicles. We remain committed and will continue to work towards improving vehicle safety holistically.”

