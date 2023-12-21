Mahindra Thar five-door interior spied again; reveals more details

Electrically adjustable sunroof confirmed

To get front armrest, rear AC vents, and more

We are closer to the beginning of the new year and many manufacturers are readying up to have a successful year ahead in terms of new car launches. The Indian automaker, Mahindra is all set to reveal its most anticipated SUV, the five-door Thar in 2024.

The test mule of the five-door lifestyle SUV based on the three-door Thar has been spied on numerous instances. Now, in the fresh spy pictures, the interior of the upcoming Thar has been revealed which looks production-ready.

As seen in the picture, the Thar in its five-door guise will feature an all-black interior theme with leatherette seat upholstery, larger infotainment system, redesigned centre console layout, and a split centre armrest for the front passengers.

Moreover, the most important update with the new Thar will be the inclusion of an electrically adjustable sunroof. Other highlights include black roof lining, roof-mounted speakers, height-adjustable seatbelts, and rear AC vents.

As for the technical specifications, the upcoming five-door Thar is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. The Transmission options will include a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

In other news, a leaked document online revealed that the Indian automaker has registered seven trademarks. This includes names such as Thar Armada, Thar Centurion, Thar Cult, Thar Roxx, Thar Savannah, Thar Rex, and Thar Gladius.

Image source