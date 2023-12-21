CarWale
    Mahindra Thar five-door interior spied again; reveals more details

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    373 Views
    Mahindra Thar five-door interior spied again; reveals more details
    • Electrically adjustable sunroof confirmed
    • To get front armrest, rear AC vents, and more

    We are closer to the beginning of the new year and many manufacturers are readying up to have a successful year ahead in terms of new car launches. The Indian automaker, Mahindra is all set to reveal its most anticipated SUV, the five-door Thar in 2024.

    The test mule of the five-door lifestyle SUV based on the three-door Thar has been spied on numerous instances. Now, in the fresh spy pictures, the interior of the upcoming Thar has been revealed which looks production-ready.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Steering Wheel

    As seen in the picture, the Thar in its five-door guise will feature an all-black interior theme with leatherette seat upholstery, larger infotainment system, redesigned centre console layout, and a split centre armrest for the front passengers.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Sunroof/Moonroof

    Moreover, the most important update with the new Thar will be the inclusion of an electrically adjustable sunroof. Other highlights include black roof lining, roof-mounted speakers, height-adjustable seatbelts, and rear AC vents.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar AC Controls

    As for the technical specifications, the upcoming five-door Thar is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. The Transmission options will include a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

    In other news, a leaked document online revealed that the Indian automaker has registered seven trademarks. This includes names such as Thar Armada, Thar Centurion, Thar Cult, Thar Roxx, Thar Savannah, Thar Rex, and Thar Gladius.

    Image source

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Image
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra Five-door Thar Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra Five-door Thar Right Front Three Quarter
