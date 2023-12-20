Toyota Innova Crysta commands 7 month waiting period in December

Available in three trim levels

Prices in India start at Rs. 19.99 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor currently have four MPVs on sale including Rumion, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, and Vellfire in India. Among these, the Innova Crysta is the most popular and longest-selling Toyota model in the country. It can be had in three variants at a starting price of Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Customers intending to buy the Innova Crysta MPV will have to wait up to seven months to get the delivery of the vehicle. This waiting duration is almost similar to the new-gen Innova Hycross which currently commands a waiting period of up to six months for the petrol version.

Mechanically, the Innova Crysta can only be had with a sole 2.4-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This oil burner sends power to the rear wheels of the MPV and is tuned to produce 148bhp and 343Nm of peak torque.