Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period stretches to 6 months

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has rolled out the waiting periods of all its cars for March 2024, including the Innova Crysta. Despite the automaker selling the updated version of the Innova, the Hycross, the Crysta continues to be in demand in the MPV segment. This, in return, has resulted in a certain waiting period for the model.

For the current month, the Innova Crysta commands a waiting period of up to six months from the day of booking. This duration may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. We advise you to check with your nearest authorised dealership to get precise information according to your specific preferences.

Toyota offers the Crysta in three variants, namely GX, VX, and ZX, across seven and eight-seater configurations. Under the hood, it gets a 2.4-litre diesel engine that develops 148bhp and 343Nm of torque, solely mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The prices of this three-row MPV start from Rs. 19.99 lakh and top out at Rs. 26.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).