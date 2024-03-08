CarWale
    AD

    Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period stretches to 6 months

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    20,298 Views
    Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period stretches to 6 months
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 19.99 lakh
    • Available in three variants across seven and eight-seater configuration

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has rolled out the waiting periods of all its cars for March 2024, including the Innova Crysta. Despite the automaker selling the updated version of the Innova, the Hycross, the Crysta continues to be in demand in the MPV segment. This, in return, has resulted in a certain waiting period for the model.

    For the current month, the Innova Crysta commands a waiting period of up to six months from the day of booking. This duration may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. We advise you to check with your nearest authorised dealership to get precise information according to your specific preferences.

    Toyota offers the Crysta in three variants, namely GX, VX, and ZX, across seven and eight-seater configurations. Under the hood, it gets a 2.4-litre diesel engine that develops 148bhp and 343Nm of torque, solely mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The prices of this three-row MPV start from Rs. 19.99 lakh and top out at Rs. 26.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda Elevate petrol manual real-world performance tested
     Next 
    Is this America’s response to the Hyundai Ioniq 5?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Innova Crysta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2554 Views
    13 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2523 Views
    14 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 25.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAR
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 24.28 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 25.05 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 23.83 Lakh
    PuneRs. 24.23 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 25.22 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 22.47 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 24.86 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 22.37 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 22.59 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2554 Views
    13 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2523 Views
    14 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period stretches to 6 months