Toyota Rumion G AT variant launched in India at Rs. 13 lakh

Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

Rumion CNG bookings restarted

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced a new variant in the Rumion range, and its bookings are now open for Rs. 11,000. Known as the G AT variant, it is priced at Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom), and deliveries are scheduled to begin on 5 May.

Notably, Toyota also reopened bookings for the CNG version of the model following a pause back in September due to overwhelming demand. It is available exclusively in the S variant and is priced from Rs. 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Coming to the Rumion G AT variant, it is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K-Series petrol engine paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This motor is tuned to generate 102bhp and 137Nm of torque, with a claimed mileage of 20.51kmpl.

Feature highlights of the new Toyota Rumion G AT variant include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Toyota i-connect technology, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill hold control, projector headlamps, LED taillights, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, and an engine start-stop button.