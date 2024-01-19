CarWale
    Toyota Rumion waiting period in India goes up in January 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Rumion waiting period in India goes up in January 2024
    • Rumion prices in India start at Rs. 10.29 lakh
    • Available in five colours and three variants

    The updated waiting period for Toyota cars in January 2024 has been revealed. The Rumion MPV is priced in the country from Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom), onwards. In this article, let us take a look at the waiting timeline of this Ertiga-based model.

    The Toyota Rumion currently has a waiting period of up to 30 weeks in January 2024. This timeline has increased from the previous month when it stood at 24 weeks, both applicable to the petrol versions. The carmaker paused bookings of the CNG version back in September 2023 due to an overwhelming demand.

    For the uninitiated, the Rumion MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine producing 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. This motor is mated with five-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic units. There are three variants, namely S, G, and V to choose from, across five paints.

