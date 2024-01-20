Hyundai Grand i10 Nios prices in India revised

Grand i10 Nios prices now start at Rs. 5.92 lakh

Price revision applicable for select variants

Hyundai India has hiked the prices for select models from January 2024. We have got our hands on the updated prices, and in this article, we will be taking a closer look at the price revision for the Grand i10 Nios hatchback.

The base Era 1.2 Kappa MT variant of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets the most significant price hike of Rs. 7,950. Prices of the Sportz Executive 1.2 Kappa MT, Magna 1.2 Kappa CNG MT, and Sportz Executive 1.2 Kappa AMT remain unchanged.

The Sportz 1.2 Kappa CNG MT variant of the Grand i10 Nios has become dearer by Rs. 50, while prices of all other variants have received a uniform hike of Rs. 4,950. The entry-level offering from the brand is now priced from Rs. 5.92 lakh to Rs. 8.56 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).