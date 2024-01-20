BMW X5 now expensive by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh

Available in four variants

Prices start at Rs. 96 lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW India has revised the prices of its range this month. With this, the automaker’s popular SUV, the X5 has also undergone a price increment of up to Rs. 1.10 lakh. It is now available at a starting price of Rs. 96 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW X5 can be had in four variants, namely, xDrive xLine, xDrive30d xLine, xDrive40i M Sport, and xDrive30d M Sport. While the former two variants have received a uniform price hike of Rs. 80,000, the latter two are dearer by Rs. 1,10,000.

Variants New Ex-showroom Prices xDrive xLine Rs. 96,00,000 xDrive30d xLine Rs. 98,00,000 xDrive40i M Sport Rs. 1,07,50,000 xDrive30d M Sport Rs. 1,09,50,000

Mechanically, the X5 is equipped with two powertrain options – a 3.0-litre petrol and a 3.0-litre diesel engine. Both motors come mated to an eight-speed automatic torque converter unit along with the brand’s xDrive AWD configuration as standard.