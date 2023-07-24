New BMW X5 interior detailed in photos

- 2023 BMW X5 gets refreshed interior

- The SUV is equipped with new features too

BMW X5 gets updates for 2023

BMW India launched the refreshed X5 starting at Rs. 93.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV now comes with cosmetic changes, a revamped interior, and new features to keep it up to date for 2023. It is being offered in both petrol and diesel engine options with both xLine and M Sport trim levels also being offered. This picture gallery details the tweaks to its cabin.

2023 BMW X5 with updated interior and features in pictures

The 2023 BMW X5 gets an updated interior with the 'BMW Widescreen Curved Display' that couples a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch infotainment screen.

This infotainment display looks similar to the one in the BMW 7 Series and incorporates an ambient light bar underneath.

Sports seats are standard in the X5 whichever trim a customer opts for. The ones in the front feature heating and are electrically adjustable too.

However, the Comfort seats which are standard in the M Sport trim are equipped with fully-electric adjustability, heating, and ventilation.

BMW has loaded the X5 with a nice mix of comfort and convenience features. One change that customers will like is that there are glass highlights for touch surfaces.

Then, there's four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, ambient lighting, and M Leather steering, to name a few.