CarWale
    AD

    New BMW X5 interior detailed in photos

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    174 Views
    New BMW X5 interior detailed in photos

    - 2023 BMW X5 gets refreshed interior

    - The SUV is equipped with new features too

    BMW X5 gets updates for 2023

    BMW X5 Left Front Three Quarter

    BMW India launched the refreshed X5 starting at Rs. 93.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV now comes with cosmetic changes, a revamped interior, and new features to keep it up to date for 2023. It is being offered in both petrol and diesel engine options with both xLine and M Sport trim levels also being offered. This picture gallery details the tweaks to its cabin.

    BMW X5 Dashboard

    2023 BMW X5 with updated interior and features in pictures

    BMW X5 Infotainment System

    The 2023 BMW X5 gets an updated interior with the 'BMW Widescreen Curved Display' that couples a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch infotainment screen.

    BMW X5 Steering Wheel

    This infotainment display looks similar to the one in the BMW 7 Series and incorporates an ambient light bar underneath.

    BMW X5 Front Row Seats

    Sports seats are standard in the X5 whichever trim a customer opts for. The ones in the front feature heating and are electrically adjustable too.

    BMW X5 Infotainment System

    However, the Comfort seats which are standard in the M Sport trim are equipped with fully-electric adjustability, heating, and ventilation.

    BMW X5 Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    BMW has loaded the X5 with a nice mix of comfort and convenience features. One change that customers will like is that there are glass highlights for touch surfaces.

    BMW X5 Dashboard

    Then, there's four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, ambient lighting, and M Leather steering, to name a few.

    BMW X5 Second Row Seats
    BMW X5 Image
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2023 BMW X5 exterior images show off new changes

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW X5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4537 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    6339 Views
    7 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 15.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Land Rover 2023 Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover 2023 Range Rover Velar

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1
    BMW X1
    Rs. 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    Rs. 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X5 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.12 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.16 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.09 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.12 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.16 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.03 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.13 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.09 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.04 Crore

    Popular Videos

    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4537 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    6339 Views
    7 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New BMW X5 interior detailed in photos